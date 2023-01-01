$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW M4
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
131,234KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10025508
- Stock #: P609051A
- VIN: WBS3R9C53FK331546
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P609051A
- Mileage 131,234 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
This M4 is a lean, athletic performance coupe with unmatched driving characteristics and explosive performance. This 2015 BMW M4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Holy Grail of sports cars, this 2015 BMW M4 is what dreams are made of. Throughout the years, BMW has churned out some amazing machines, and this M4 from BMW's exclusive tuning division is nothing short of amazing! Precision, balance, and power are the keywords to use when describing the M4's driving characteristics. With more aggressive styling and higher quality materials, this M4 is a sports luxury coupe without compromise. This coupe has 131,234 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder M TwinPower Turbo engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $231.94 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
