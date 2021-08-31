2015 Chevrolet Camaro

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7753362

7753362 Stock #: NC003348A

NC003348A VIN: 2G1FF3D30F9253079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Trip Computer SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Leather-wrapped shift knob universal home remote Garage door transmitter Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Carpeted front floor mats Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Stabilitrak HEAD-UP DISPLAY BACKUP CAMERA Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm LATCH SYSTEM Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Maintenance-free battery Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist Glass rear window Convertible roof lining Power convertible roof 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel 8 speakers Power Front Seats Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Front Leather Seating Surfaces Electronic cruise control Front sport bucket seats Mylink Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Colour Display Driver Information Centre SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch Exterior parking camera rear 2 Front Cup Holders 6-Way Power Driver Adjuster w/Power Recline 6-Way Power Fr Passenger Adjuster w/Power Recline Analog Instrumentation Auxiliary Multi-Function Gauges Boston Acoustics Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Electric Rear-Window Defogger Manual Rake & Telescopic Steering Column Power Programmable Door Locks Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust USB Port Audio System Feature Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections 19" Painted Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.