$9,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - $62.72 /Wk
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - $62.72 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM
Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 116,250 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is 1LT. The LT flaunts impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance and handling. This Cruze is trimmed with the latest in-vehicle connectivity features and innovative safety technology including Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, OnStar, SiriusXM, cruise control, a leather-wrapped shift knob, 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver accent, heated power mirrors, a rear camera, cruise control, air conditioning, a USB port, ten airbags, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161