2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Emergency communication system Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Deluxe front bucket seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 17" aluminum wheels SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3.53 Axle Ratio Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Capability

