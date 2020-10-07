Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

84,784 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Heated Seats - Backup Camera - $77 B/W

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Heated Seats - Backup Camera - $77 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,784KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6079548
  • Stock #: MK657864A
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SHXF4187401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth!

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is all the fun. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This sedan has 84,784 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $76.35 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $11910 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Low Tire Pressure Warning
BACKUP CAMERA
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Sport steering wheel
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
2-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Analog Instrumentation w/kph Speedometer
15" Steel Wheels w/Full Bolt-On Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

