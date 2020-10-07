2015 Chevrolet Sonic

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm USB port Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Emergency communication system Sport steering wheel Front Anti-Roll Bar Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 4-way manual driver seat adjuster 2-way manual front passenger seat adjuster SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo Exterior parking camera rear Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink 3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature Analog Instrumentation w/kph Speedometer 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Bolt-On Wheel Covers

