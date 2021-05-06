Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Whether its shuttling kids, hauling stuff, or providing comfort and space to spread out on road trips, the Chrysler Town & Country faithfully performs its duties well, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 94,269 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG2FR720963.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
TOURING SUSPENSION
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Quick Order Package 29K
Front Anti-Roll Bar
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Radio: UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
SiriusXM
6.5" Touchscreen
