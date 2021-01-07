WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
This Dodge Dart delivers with modern entertainment and tech features as well as impressive performance and fuel economy. This 2015 Dodge Dart is for sale today in Abbotsford.
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This low mileage sedan has just 58,436 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBB1FD437417.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Voice recorder
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
4.12 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination