2015 Dodge Dart

Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/body-colour surround Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 140 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Voice recorder Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 4.12 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Wireless phone connectivity Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Audio Theft Deterrent Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 53.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

