CD CHANGER, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE ENTRY

Are you looking for a reliable, spacious, and family-friendly vehicle? Look no further! The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP (Canada Value Package) is here to meet all your needs.

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP features a powerful 3.6L V6 engine with 283 horsepower, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. It comfortably seats up to 7 passengers and offers a versatile interior with Stow n Go seating for added convenience. Enjoy your favorite music on the AM/FM/CD/MP3 radio with 4 speakers, while ensuring safety with multiple airbags, ABS, and stability control.

With a fuel efficiency of 17 MPG in the city and 25 MPG on the highway, this minivan combines power and economy. Its sleek exterior in blue and low mileage makes it a stylish and practical choice for any family.

Why choose the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP? Its versatile seating allows the second and third-row seats to fold flat in to the floor, providing ample cargo space. Its the ideal vehicle for road trips, school runs, and everyday family adventures, offering great value for a dependable and durable minivan. Enjoy a smooth and quiet ride with plenty of legroom for all passengers.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

78,834 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,834KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR692265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan