2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,363 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Power Windows

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Power Windows

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6083727
  • Stock #: AH9173
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR597926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9173
  • Mileage 68,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 68,363 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearlcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4FR597926.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Video Remote Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote USB Port
UConnect Hands-Free Group
17" wheel covers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
Single DVD Entertainment Group
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
HDMI Input Jack
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
6.5" Touchscreen
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD

