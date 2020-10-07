2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Video Remote Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Remote USB Port UConnect Hands-Free Group 17" wheel covers 3.16 Axle Ratio Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Single DVD Entertainment Group 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet HDMI Input Jack Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD 6.5" Touchscreen RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD

