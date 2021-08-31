Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!
Compare at $19568 - Our Price is just $18998!
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 75,254 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4FR597926.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.11 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $22638 ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Video Remote Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Panic Alarm
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Remote USB Port
UConnect Hands-Free Group
17" x 6.5" steel wheels
17" wheel covers
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
Single DVD Entertainment Group
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
HDMI Input Jack
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
6.5" Touchscreen
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
