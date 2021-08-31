2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$18,998 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7655056

7655056 Stock #: MI248238BA

MI248238BA VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR597926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MI248238BA

Mileage 75,254 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Video Remote Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.16 Axle Ratio Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Additional Features Panic Alarm ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Remote USB Port UConnect Hands-Free Group 17" x 6.5" steel wheels 17" wheel covers Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Single DVD Entertainment Group 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet HDMI Input Jack Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD 6.5" Touchscreen RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.