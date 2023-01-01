Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

86,568 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

SE / SXT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9781444
  • Stock #: 23UTNA79419
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR579419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA79419
  • Mileage 86,568 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

