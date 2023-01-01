$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE / SXT
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
86,568KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9781444
- Stock #: 23UTNA79419
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR579419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 86,568 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1