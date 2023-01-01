2015 Dodge Journey

$21,960 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 1 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10402731

10402731 Stock #: AB1783

AB1783 VIN: 3C4PDDFG8FT731883

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1783

Mileage 61,145 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.