Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

61,145 KM

Details Description Features

$21,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,960

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $117.52 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $117.52 /Wk

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$21,960

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402731
  • Stock #: AB1783
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8FT731883

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1783
  • Mileage 61,145 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 61,145 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG8FT731883.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $117.52 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2021 Dodge Challenge...
 25,930 KM
$46,516 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y L...
 20,415 KM
$76,920 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Lu...
 15,000 KM
$46,932 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory