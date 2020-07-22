2015 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Additional Features WIRELESS HEADPHONES SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Audio input jack Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints 4.28 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Remote USB Port Garmin Navigation System Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Black roof rack system Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV Speed-Sensitive Wipers Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 7-Passenger Flexible Seating Group Premium Cloth Low-Back Seats Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Rear Seat Video Group Navigation & Sound Group Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Easy Entry Seat Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum 4.3" Touchscreen

