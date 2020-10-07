Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

142,703 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

142,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6002157
  • Stock #: MS063551A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCBXFT752317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

Compare at $12358 - Our Price is just $11998!

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 142,703 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCBXFT752317.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.64 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $14297 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Normal Duty Suspension
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Audio input jack
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
4.28 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Remote USB Port
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Black roof rack system
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Premium Cloth Low-Back Seats
Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3
4.3" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

