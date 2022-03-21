2015 Ford Escape

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 7 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,757 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater 3.21 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Sync Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted Primary LCD size: 4.2"

