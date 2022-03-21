$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $123 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
156,757KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8912656
- Stock #: NP473980AA
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX3FUB76509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16479 - Our Price is just $15999!
Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2015 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 156,757 kms. It's ruby red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GX3FUB76509.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.21 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $19064 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.21 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Sync
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat
Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable
Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Primary LCD size: 4.2"
