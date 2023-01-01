$25,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145 WB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$25,900
- Listing ID: 10523292
- Stock #: 23UTNA98156
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG8FFC98156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black (MET) / Caribou (MET)
- Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Heated/Cooled Front-Seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA98156
- Mileage 231,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2015 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew Lariat, a rugged and luxurious powerhouse designed to tackle any terrain with style. This well-equipped truck boasts a spacious Supercrew cab with a 145-inch wheelbase, offering ample room for passengers and cargo. Equipped with the FX4 Off Road Package, it's ready for off-the-beaten-path adventures, featuring skid plates, upgraded suspension, and an electronic locking rear differential. Plus, the Lariat Sport Package adds a touch of sophistication with its unique exterior styling elements. Under the hood, a potent engine delivers impressive performance, making this F-150 the ideal blend of capability and refinement for those who demand the best of both worlds. Don't miss out on this exceptional truck – it's the perfect combination of power and luxury. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
