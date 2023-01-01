Menu
2015 Ford F-150

231,135 KM

$25,900

$25,900

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145 WB

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$25,900

231,135KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10523292
  Stock #: 23UTNA98156
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG8FFC98156

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black (MET) / Caribou (MET)
  Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed 40/20/40 Heated/Cooled Front-Seats
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA98156
  • Mileage 231,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2015 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew Lariat, a rugged and luxurious powerhouse designed to tackle any terrain with style. This well-equipped truck boasts a spacious Supercrew cab with a 145-inch wheelbase, offering ample room for passengers and cargo. Equipped with the FX4 Off Road Package, it's ready for off-the-beaten-path adventures, featuring skid plates, upgraded suspension, and an electronic locking rear differential. Plus, the Lariat Sport Package adds a touch of sophistication with its unique exterior styling elements. Under the hood, a potent engine delivers impressive performance, making this F-150 the ideal blend of capability and refinement for those who demand the best of both worlds. Don't miss out on this exceptional truck – it's the perfect combination of power and luxury. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE

