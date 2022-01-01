Menu
2015 Ford Taurus

19,780 KM

Details Description

$25,498

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

SEL Local Car, Clean History, Navigation, AWD

Location

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

19,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8139457
  • Stock #: BA6384
  • VIN: 1FAHP2H88FG176384

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA6384
  • Mileage 19,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car, Clean History, AWD, Navigation, Back-Up Camera We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $26995 - is just $25498! Local Car, Clean History! Options/Features Include: - AWD - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Heated Seats - Touchscreen - Upgraded Sport Rims A trusted name for decades, the Ford Taurus is still a reliable, family-friendly sedan. This 2015 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make this Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This low mileage sedan has just 19,780 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2H88FG176384. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $211.49 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

