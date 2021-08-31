2015 Ford Transit Connect

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 7 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7647889

7647889 Stock #: NC003393A

NC003393A VIN: NM0LS7E76F1191140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Frozen White

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,744 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Overhead Console Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Seating Front Bucket Seats Mechanical 3.21 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Vinyl Front Bucket Seats 2 Speakers Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers AM/FM Stereo w/2 Speakers

