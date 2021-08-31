Menu
2015 Ford Transit Connect

169,744 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit Connect

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL - Power Windows

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL - Power Windows

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7647889
  • Stock #: NC003393A
  • VIN: NM0LS7E76F1191140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors !

Compare at $18538 - Our Price is just $17998!

The Transit Connect has a distinctive shape and appearance, lower cost, and tight-space maneuverability that is superior to almost every other van. -Car and Driver This 2015 Ford Transit Connect is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Fuel efficient engines make this van economical and a front-wheel drive configuration gives it all-season driveability. This Transit Connect is a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and boasts impressive towing capacity. Get the job done with the Ford Transit Connect. This van has 169,744 kms. It's frozen white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7E76F1191140.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Front Bucket Seats
3.21 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
2 Speakers
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers
AM/FM Stereo w/2 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

