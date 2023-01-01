Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

130,139 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 10686960
  2. 10686960
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,139KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2WEC3FG470397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA70397
  • Mileage 130,139 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Denali

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SR 6MT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Nissan Sentra SR 6MT 17,270 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 50,813 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT 120,390 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500