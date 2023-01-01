$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew 4x4 Denali / Short Box
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
130,139KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2WEC3FG470397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA70397
- Mileage 130,139 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Denali
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2023 Nissan Sentra SR 6MT 17,270 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 50,813 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT 120,390 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 GMC Sierra 1500