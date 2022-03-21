2015 GMC Sierra 2500

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 9 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8667098

8667098 Stock #: BC4195B

BC4195B VIN: 1GT120E83FF160800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 339,999 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.