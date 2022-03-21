$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8667098
- Stock #: BC4195B
- VIN: 1GT120E83FF160800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 339,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package! For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this stylish GMC Sierra HD. This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 339,999 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.