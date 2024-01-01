$19,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
Sedan LX - $103.54 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE3196
- Mileage 99,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
The 2015 Honda Accord is sensible, smart, and frugal, in nearly every way; but it's also surprisingly fun to drive, says The Car Connection. This 2015 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
While the Accord has long been recognized as a practical family vehicle, the 2015 Honda Accord Sedan is also a fun choice. This model is refined and elegant while still providing the spacious cabin and trunk families need. One trip around the neighborhood in this sedan, and you’ll be impressed with the responsive handling and quiet ride. This sedan has 99,583 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
