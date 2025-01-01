Menu
The 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT offers reliability, efficiency, and modern comfort in one sleek package. The EX trim includes a power sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen display, Honda LaneWatch, keyless entry with push button start, and alloy wheels. Come test drive this dependable and stylish sedan today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2015 Honda Civic

147,395 KM

Details Description

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

13070296

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,395KM
VIN 2HGFB2F57FH052217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA52217
  • Mileage 147,395 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT offers reliability, efficiency, and modern comfort in one sleek package. The EX trim includes a power sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen display, Honda LaneWatch, keyless entry with push button start, and alloy wheels. Come test drive this dependable and stylish sedan today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2015 Honda Civic