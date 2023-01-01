Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Odyssey

174,546 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
174,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10440090
  • Stock #: 23UTNA10303
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H46FB510303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA10303
  • Mileage 174,546 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 117,638 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey EX
 174,546 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX +
 56,219 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory