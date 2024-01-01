Menu
HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SXM RADIO <P> The 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL FWD offers a perfect combination of efficiency, reliability, and modern design, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend road trips. Its sleek exterior features a fluid and aerodynamic profile that gives it a contemporary and stylish appearance. Under the hood, the Elantra GL delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient performance, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable drive every time. <P> Inside, the cabin is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and comfort, with supportive seating and high-quality materials throughout. The Elantra GL comes equipped with essential features like a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. With a focus on safety, this sedan includes features like traction control, stability management, and a comprehensive set of airbags. The 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL FWD strikes the right balance between style, functionality, and value. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2015 Hyundai Elantra

156,137 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL BC LOCAL | NO US HISTORY | LOW KMS

11931476

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL BC LOCAL | NO US HISTORY | LOW KMS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE4FH641580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2015 Hyundai Elantra