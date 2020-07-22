Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

169,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT L - Power Windows -

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT L - Power Windows -

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,012KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5616561
  • Stock #: LE124909A
  • VIN: KMHD25LH8FU251016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Windows, Air Conditioning, !

The Elantra GT is the perfect example of the reincarnation of the typical quick and fun hatchback. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With its combination of sporty driving dynamics, quality construction, generous standard features plus impressive space efficiency, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT checks off all of the boxes for compact hatchback buyers. For 2015, the Hyundai Elantra GT remains a leader in style with muscular wheel arches providing a subtle hint of its eagerness and ready to tackle the curviest of roads. This hatchback has 169,012 kms. It's shimmering silver in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Air Conditioning, .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Wheel size: 16"
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
16" x 6.5J Steel Wheels w/Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 100,928 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Commander ...
 104,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,012 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory