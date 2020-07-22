2015 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer 6 Speakers Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Wheel size: 16" Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System 16" x 6.5J Steel Wheels w/Covers

