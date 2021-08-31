2015 Hyundai Elantra

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 5 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: NI266136AA

VIN: 5NPDH4AE7FH547466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,535 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Exterior Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Steel w/Cover Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: XM CD-MP3 decoder AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers

