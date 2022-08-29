Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

129,102 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,102KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9049330
  • Stock #: N402838A
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH6FU450688

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N402838A
  • Mileage 129,102 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Impressive styling and excellent safety put the 2015 Hyundai Elantra close to the top of its class. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This sedan has 129,102 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,102 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Hummer H2 H2
 147,687 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series 328I
 116,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory