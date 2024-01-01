Menu
Simply put, this is a car thats engineered to perform with confidence. This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This sedan has 202,856 kms. Its black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

202,856 KM

Details Description

Sedan Technology

Location

Used
202,856KM
VIN KMHGN4JE5FU020355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0355T
  • Mileage 202,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Simply put, this is a car that's engineered to perform with confidence. This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This sedan has 202,856 kms. It's black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.

