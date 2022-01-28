$25,499+ tax & licensing
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2015 Hyundai Genesis
Sedan 5.0 - $195 B/W - Low Mileage
71,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8164870
- Stock #: NI065832A
- VIN: KMHGN4JF1FU018420
- Exterior Colour Casablanca White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,288 KM
Compare at $26264 - Our Price is just $25499!
The 2015 Genesis invigorates its class with aggressive - bold styling. This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Innovation comes from the investigation of the unknown. Pushing the envelope on design, engineering and innovation is the goal. Completely re-engineered from the ground up, all systems in the 2015 Hyundai Genesis work together to deliver a dynamic drive with a focus on handling and control. Experience its innovative safety features, striking design and premium craftsmanship on every corner of this Genesis. Everything about the 2015 Genesis will make you challenge your own perceptions of Hyundai. This low mileage sedan has just 71,288 kms. It's casablanca white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.77 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30384 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
17 Speakers
Wheels: 19 x 8.5J Fr & 19 x 9J Rr Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/9.2" Nav System
