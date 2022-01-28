2015 Hyundai Genesis

$25,499 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8164870

8164870 Stock #: NI065832A

NI065832A VIN: KMHGN4JF1FU018420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Casablanca White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,288 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Adaptive suspension Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats 17 Speakers Wheels: 19 x 8.5J Fr & 19 x 9J Rr Aluminum Alloy Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio w/9.2" Nav System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.