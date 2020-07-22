Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

84,961 KM

Details Description Features

$17,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $136 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Base - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $136 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 5530086
  2. 5530086
  3. 5530086
  4. 5530086
  5. 5530086
  6. 5530086
  7. 5530086
  8. 5530086
  9. 5530086
  10. 5530086
  11. 5530086
  12. 5530086
  13. 5530086
  14. 5530086
  15. 5530086
  16. 5530086
  17. 5530086
  18. 5530086
  19. 5530086
  20. 5530086
  21. 5530086
  22. 5530086
  23. 5530086
  24. 5530086
  25. 5530086
  26. 5530086
Contact Seller

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

84,961KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5530086
  • Stock #: LP060071A
  • VIN: KM8SM4HF2FU123115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP060071A
  • Mileage 84,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

Compare at $18310 - Our Price is just $17777!

The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL offers flexible cabin space for 7 passengers or cargo, excellent performance for an SUV and ultimate comfort features. Everything that a great SUV should contain. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today in Abbotsford.

Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe XL is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious enough cabin for 7 passengers, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe XL is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 84,961 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.79 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $21183 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
3.041 Axle Ratio
SiriusXM
18" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels
Display: analog
Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System
Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 13,322 KM
$27,153 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory