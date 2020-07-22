2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 3.041 Axle Ratio SiriusXM 18" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels Display: analog Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System Cloth Seating Surfaces w/Yes Essentials

