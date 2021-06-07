2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 6 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7262867

7262867 Stock #: NT020945A

NT020945A VIN: 5XYZUDLB0FG258568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,631 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Wheel size: 17" Blind Spot Assist 17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Axle Ratio 3.648 Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

