2015 Hyundai Sonata

186,554 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

186,554KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8008794
  • Stock #: AH9258A
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF9FH003162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $12358 - Our Price is just $11998!

When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a midsize family sedan, this Hyundai Sonata doesn't disappoint. This 2015 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 186,554 kms. It's phantom black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
1st row LCD monitors: 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Exterior parking camera rear
16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

