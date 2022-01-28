2015 Hyundai Sonata

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 6 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 5NPE34AF6FH240916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shale Gray Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,656 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Blind spot sensor Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 7 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS Cloth w/Leather Bolster Seating Surfaces Rear collision: warning Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System

