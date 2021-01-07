Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,966

+ tax & licensing
$16,966

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2015 Hyundai Veloster

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo - Heated Seats - Sunroof - $130 B/W

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo - Heated Seats - Sunroof - $130 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$16,966

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6385134
  • Stock #: AH9143A
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE9FU230604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Leather Seats, Bluetooth!

Compare at $17475 - Our Price is just $16966!

With a design never before seen in the vehicle manufacturing world, the Veloster and its aggressive stance is ready to be taken out for an adrenaline fueled drive. This 2015 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Strikingly different than any car on the road, the Veloster is that rare breed of truly unique. But what really sets this Veloster apart is innovation. A hidden door for easy rear-seat access, standard 7 inch touch-screen display, while offering up a comfortable ride, very good fuel economy and wrapped in a sporty body is what really separates itself from other cars in its class. The 2015 Hyundai Veloster stands out from the crowd thanks to its long and low profile, large wheel arches and a sloping roof. This hatchback has 113,000 kms. It's ultra black pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $129.59 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20216 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
1st row LCD monitors: 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy w/Chrome Accents
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio

