2015 Hyundai Veloster

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob

Additional Features Navigation System Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather Seating Surfaces 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 1st row LCD monitors: 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy w/Chrome Accents Exterior parking camera rear Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.