2015 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359981

10359981 Stock #: AB1755A

AB1755A VIN: 1C4NJDAB2FD381250

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1755A

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.