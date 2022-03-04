Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Compass

169,343 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

4x4 Sport / North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Compass

4x4 Sport / North

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 8634659
  2. 8634659
  3. 8634659
  4. 8634659
  5. 8634659
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,343KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8634659
  • Stock #: TA3089A
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB3FD177573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 169,343 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Jeep Compass Sport just landed on our lot. It has ample cargo space for equipment, and a spacious interior. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected from our Toyota Trained Technicians, and detailed from our in-house team. Price is subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 22,878 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Compass 4x...
 169,343 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 12,207 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory