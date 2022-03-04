$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Jeep Compass
2015 Jeep Compass
4x4 Sport / North
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
169,343KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8634659
- Stock #: TA3089A
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB3FD177573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 169,343 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Jeep Compass Sport just landed on our lot. It has ample cargo space for equipment, and a spacious interior. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected from our Toyota Trained Technicians, and detailed from our in-house team. Price is subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1