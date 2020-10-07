2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension High Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM graphic equalizer Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights 10 Speakers FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Premium Shock Absorbers Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 1349# Maximum Payload 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio 506w Regular Amplifier 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93 L Fuel Tank Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) HD 220 Amp Alternator Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Pirelli Brand Tires Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

