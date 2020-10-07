Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

170,425 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Laredo - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Laredo - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

170,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6206022
  • Stock #: LT274724A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7FC121358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LT274724A
  • Mileage 170,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!

According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 170,425 kms. It's granite crystal metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG7FC121358.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Normal Duty Suspension
Leather shift knob
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Quick Order Package 23E Laredo
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian
Wheels: 17" x 8.0" Tech Silver Aluminum
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

