Menu
Account
Sign In
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV thats great for families. Theres simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 194,167 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG7FL579896 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG7FL579896</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.<br><br>Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.<br><br>Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.<br><br>*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

2015 Jeep Wrangler

194,167 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,167KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG7FL579896

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB2036A
  • Mileage 194,167 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 194,167 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG7FL579896.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Removable Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST - Power Windows - Power Doors - $127.26 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 RAM 1500 ST - Power Windows - Power Doors - $127.26 /Wk 68,584 KM $30,675 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation - $86.16 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation - $86.16 /Wk 127,532 KM $16,099 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $209.88 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Limited - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $209.88 /Wk 55,655 KM $56,556 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler