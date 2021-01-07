WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
An SUV unlike any other, the 2015 Jeep Wrangler offers exceptional off-road capability, says Edmunds.com. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 90,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG0FL599697.
Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Removable Rear Window
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
70 L Fuel Tank
Manual 1st Row Windows
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Removable Rear Windows
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
2 Skid Plates
1000# Maximum Payload
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 1,497 kgs (3,300 lbs)
