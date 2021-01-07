2015 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Removable Rear Window Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured grille Black fender flares

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Black door handles Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Black Side Windows Trim 70 L Fuel Tank Manual 1st Row Windows Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat Removable Rear Windows 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 2 Skid Plates 1000# Maximum Payload 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 1,497 kgs (3,300 lbs)

