2015 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 6 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9469935

9469935 Stock #: AB1651

AB1651 VIN: 1C4BJWEG0FL738709

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1651

Mileage 199,607 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Removable Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.