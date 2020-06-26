Menu
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

OPTIMA LX

2015 Kia Optima

OPTIMA LX

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  • 98,386KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5256956
  • Stock #: BF8824A
  • VIN: KNAGM4A70F5529978
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices!

This Kia Optima will meet all the expectations you would have from a four door sedan, and exceed them easily. This 2015 Kia Optima is for sale today in Abbotsford.

With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. This sedan has 98,386 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

