30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices!
This Kia Optima will meet all the expectations you would have from a four door sedan, and exceed them easily. This 2015 Kia Optima is for sale today in Abbotsford.
With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. This sedan has 98,386 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
