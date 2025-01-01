Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Sedona

165,393 KM

Details

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sedona

LX at

Watch This Vehicle
13137589

2015 Kia Sedona

LX at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 13137589.755894260?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31797
  2. 13137589
  3. 13137589
  4. 13137589
  5. 13137589
  6. 13137589
  7. 13137589
Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,393KM
VIN KNDMB5C10F6055907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA55907
  • Mileage 165,393 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX at for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Kia Sedona LX at 165,393 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester Sport CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Subaru Forester Sport CVT 97,055 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD 85,243 KM $10,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2015 Kia Sedona