$11,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Sedona
LX at
2015 Kia Sedona
LX at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,393KM
VIN KNDMB5C10F6055907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA55907
- Mileage 165,393 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2015 Kia Sedona LX at 165,393 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester Sport CVT 97,055 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD 85,243 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2015 Kia Sedona