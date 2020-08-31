2015 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder 3.27 Axle Ratio digital signal processor Front Anti-Roll Bar Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 Wheels: 18" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Smart Device Integration Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO Tires: P235/45R18 -inc: tire mobility kit Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Internal Memory Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

