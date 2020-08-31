WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $19198 - you save $5000. Enjoy the smooth and isolated ride in this stylish icon by Kia. This 2015 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With it's dramatic look and attitude, the Soul turns heads wherever you take it. If that's downtown with a group of friends or out of town with a weekend's worth of gear, the 2015 Kia Soul is ready to go! This wagon has 132,201 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Soul's trim level is SX. Upgrading to the Kia Soul SX, one of the most well equipped in the model line up, lets you enjoy in multiple added comfort options that include upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, a rear view camera, roof rack rails, a UVO infotainment system, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs, heated front bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key for entry, push button start, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, a refrigerated glove-box, Apple and Android smart device integration, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.46 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable) Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Cargo Net
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
3.27 Axle Ratio
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Smart Device Integration
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO
Tires: P235/45R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Internal Memory
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
