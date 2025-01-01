Menu
2015 Kia Sportage

117,633 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
12432202

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
117,633KM
VIN KNDPCCAC2F7689216

  • Exterior Colour Polar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA89216
  • Mileage 117,633 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

