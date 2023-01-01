$44,514+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2015 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC - $202.51 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$44,514
- Listing ID: 9810226
- Stock #: B2131
- VIN: SALWV2TF1FA542131
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $49998 - is just $44514!
Autobiography!
Local
One Owner
Clean Title Only 1 Small Claim for $1564
5L V8 SuperCharged Performance Engine
Automatic Transmission
4x4
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assist
Panoramic Moonroof
Heated Seats
Massage Seats
Upgraded Sound System
Upgraded 22-inch Wheels
+ much, much, more!
Classic styling and smart features help define this luxurious Range Rover Sport. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 80,909 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 510HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
