Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

84,215 KM

Details Description

$44,514

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,514

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2015 Land Rover Range Rover

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC - $202.51 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC - $202.51 /Wk

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 9810226
  2. 9810226
  3. 9810226
  4. 9810226
  5. 9810226
  6. 9810226
  7. 9810226
  8. 9810226
  9. 9810226
  10. 9810226
  11. 9810226
  12. 9810226
  13. 9810226
  14. 9810226
  15. 9810226
  16. 9810226
  17. 9810226
  18. 9810226
  19. 9810226
  20. 9810226
  21. 9810226
  22. 9810226
  23. 9810226
  24. 9810226
  25. 9810226
  26. 9810226
  27. 9810226
Contact Seller

$44,514

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9810226
  • Stock #: B2131
  • VIN: SALWV2TF1FA542131

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $49998 - is just $44514!

Autobiography!
Local
One Owner
Clean Title Only 1 Small Claim for $1564
5L V8 SuperCharged Performance Engine
Automatic Transmission
4x4
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assist
Panoramic Moonroof
Heated Seats
Massage Seats
Upgraded Sound System
Upgraded 22-inch Wheels
+ much, much, more!



Classic styling and smart features help define this luxurious Range Rover Sport. This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 80,909 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 510HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2023 Lexus RX 350h ...
 75 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 116,928 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lari...
 52,538 KM
$53,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory