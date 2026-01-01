$14,488+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS-SKY at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$14,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA89867
- Mileage 79,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Efficient, fun to drive, and practical, this 2015 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS SKY delivers smooth performance with nimble handling. The GS trim includes air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry, touchscreen audio with Bluetooth, and a comfortable well equipped interior. Compact yet versatile, this Mazda3 Sport is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Come see it today and take it for a test drive! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel!
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
+ taxes & licensing>
604-857-2657