2015 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS SKY

Efficient, fun to drive, and practical, this 2015 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS SKY delivers smooth performance with nimble handling. The GS trim includes air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry, touchscreen audio with Bluetooth, and a comfortable well equipped interior. Compact yet versatile, this Mazda3 Sport is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Come see it today and take it for a test drive! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

79,488 KM

Details Description

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS-SKY at

13490933

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS-SKY at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,488KM
VIN 3MZBM1V73FM189867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA89867
  • Mileage 79,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Efficient, fun to drive, and practical, this 2015 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS SKY delivers smooth performance with nimble handling. The GS trim includes air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry, touchscreen audio with Bluetooth, and a comfortable well equipped interior. Compact yet versatile, this Mazda3 Sport is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Come see it today and take it for a test drive! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2015 Mazda MAZDA3