2015 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Fabric seat trim Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour CD-MP3 decoder Wheels: 16" x 6.5JJ Aluminum-Alloy 4.235 Axle Ratio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/4 Speakers

