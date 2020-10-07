Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

142,001 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $96 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

142,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6206025
  • Stock #: MK608627AA
  • VIN: 4A4AH3AU1FE609666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

Compare at $12874 - Our Price is just $12499!

For a versatile, compact crossover that doesn't blend into the crowd, check out this stylish Mitsubishi RVR. This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 142,001 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $95.47 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $14894 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Fabric seat trim
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
CD-MP3 decoder
Wheels: 16" x 6.5JJ Aluminum-Alloy
4.235 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/4 Speakers

