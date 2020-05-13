+ taxes & licensing
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, MP3 Player, Power Locks, Power Windows, Bluetooth!
Compare at $11241 - Our Price is just $8995!
Who says a small car has to be a penalty box? Enjoy the drive in this fun Nissan Micra. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This low mileage hatchback has just 50,825 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Mp3 Player, Power Locks, Power Windows, Bluetooth.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $68.71 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $10718 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
