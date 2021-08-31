2015 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7836147

7836147 Stock #: GV079145A

GV079145A VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN222547

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV079145A

Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 4.677 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT TRIM Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 11 Speakers Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Panic Alarm 20" Wheels Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Blind Spot Assist Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.